Engagement gifts stolen from Tactix captain's home

By Andrew King of Star.kiwi

Mainland Tactix captain Jess Moulds returned home from training last Friday to discover that her training uniform had been stolen.

To her horror, engagement presents, including vouchers, were also among the stolen items.

"It was a little bit scary to see, and you sort of go into a bit of a panic," she told Star.kiwi.

Moulds is engaged to Andrew Maclennan. They had their engagement party in November.

"That was a little bit sad . . . but at the end of the day it is just stuff. We have insurance," she said.

Also taken was her training uniform - distinctive as it is a new design that only team members have.

"The uniform is brand new, it was still in its packet. So it should be obvious if someone other than us are wearing it."

Laptops, iPads, jewellery and cash were also taken.

She said she didn't think she would get burgled in her neighbourhood, which she moved into three years ago.

She said police had done "an amazing job".

- NZ Herald