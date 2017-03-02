10:37am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pele's son's released after arrest for trafficking in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " A Brazilian court has released Pele's son, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, who was arrested six days ago for association to drug trafficking and money laundering.

A high court in the capital Brasilia decided Edinho, as the son of the football great is known, should be free until his final appeal is analyzed.

Edinho left the prison in Santos, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, on Thursday. He denied any wrongdoing in a quick news conference.

Edinho played for years as a goalkeeper at Santos, his father's former club. He retired in 1999.

He was convicted for the first time in 2014 to 33 years in prison, but that sentence was reduced to 12 years, 10 months.

Pele has not made any comment about his son's arrest.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 03 Mar 2017 10:37:54 Processing Time: 359ms