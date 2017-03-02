Cricket: Jeetan Patel, James Neesham re-called in test squad

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham and spin bowler Jeetan Patel have been re-called to the Black Caps test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

They have replace Matt Henry and Dean Brownlie as the new names from the squad that was named for the Bangladesh series in January.

Patel last played a test for New Zealand last October in India following a three year break from the test arena. In 21 tests he's taken 58 wickets for an average of 48.48.

The last time Patel played a test on home soil was in 2010 against Australia.

Neesham's last test was the same game against in India in Indore. He averages 37.94 with the bat in tests and 46 with the ball.

South African-born Neil Wagner has been named in the squad after being under an injury cloud. He hurt the ring finger of his left hand while fielding for Otago last month.

As Black Caps coach Mike Hesson confirmed yesterday, Black Caps ODI opener Martin Guptill hasn't been re-called to the test arena after being told to work at becoming a middle order batsman in the domestic competition first.

Selector Gavin Larsen said Patel's variety was the primary reason for his inclusion.

"Jeetan brings the ability to spin the ball away from the left-handers, which complements our other spinner in Mitchell Santner nicely," said Larsen.

"He brings a huge amount of experience to the team and gives us the balance of having two front-line spin options."

Continued below.

Related Content Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Mary Holm: Choose the right fund, minus the agony Your Views: Readers' Letters

Larsen said Neesham's form has also warranted his inclusion, while Wagner had been cleared to take part.

"Jimmy has impressed so far this summer and we've seen improvement in his game. He gives us another option and is also very familiar with the conditions at University of Otago Oval.

"Having Neil back and available is fantastic news for us. Neil's been our leading wicket-taker in recent times and is a key player for us.

"He's worked extremely hard to get himself ready for the series and we expect him to be fit and ready to go come the first Test."



Squad: Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Jeetan Patel.

- NZ Herald