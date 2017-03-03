Mexican baseball manager 'Paquin' Estrada reported missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) " The manager of a Mexican professional baseball team has been reported missing by his club and league officials.

A statement from the Bravos de Leon team confirms that the whereabouts of Francisco "Paquin" Estrada are unknown. It says it's not clear whether he could have had some medical emergency or possibly been the victim of a crime.

The 69-year-old Estrada recently underwent heart surgery.

Mexican League spokesman Gabriel Medina said Thursday that the last known contact with Estrada was on Tuesday night, and he missed a scheduled press conference the following morning.

Estrada appeared in a single major league game for the New York Mets in 1971. He also had a three-decade career as a catcher in the minors and in Mexico, where he was part of 10 championship teams.