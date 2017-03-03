Former All Black Byron Kelleher found guilty of domestic violence

Ex-All Black Byron Kelleher has been found guilty of domestic violence in France.

According to French media, the former Highlanders and Toulon halfback was fined $300 after appearing in the Correctional court of Toulouse.

In June last year he was arrested for "destruction and domestic violence".

Kelleher was accused of causing damage to the front door where he lives while intoxicated and attacking his partner.

In court today Kelleher's lawyer, Master Corinne Laporte, described the incident as a "lovers' quarrel".

The prosecutor said the "violence was not colossal but strongly existed" before demanding a fine.



The former All Black, 57 caps between 1999 and 2007, had dealt with the law in 2009 following a brawl that occurred in Toulouse after a collision while driving drunk. He also briefly taken into custody in October 2013 for "driving while intoxicated" in Bordeaux.

The public television channel France 3 last year alleged the woman refused to complain to police "for fear of reprisals".

The 39-year-old runs a rugby-themed bar called Haka Corner in Toulouse, where he played rugby until five years ago.

Kelleher has faced two previous charges of drink driving and was in a brawl after a crash while drink driving for which he was fined and received a two-month suspended sentence.

Following the 2009 incident, Kelleher made a public apology to local media.

"It should never have taken this turn,'' he told La Depeche, with the help of an interpreter. "I got stupidly upset. Especially because of the alcohol and I had false friends who dragged me to do the wrong thing.

"I don't want people from Toulouse to think this is normal and that what happened doesn't affect me.

"I am not a mercenary who comes to play for a year or two, takes his money and comes back home.''

Kelleher made his All Blacks debut in 1999 after impressing for the Highlanders at Super Rugby level. He played 57 tests for New Zealand from 1999 to 2007 as he regularly battled Justin Marshall for the starting halfback spot.

Following the 2007 Rugby World Cup he left New Zealand to take on a contract with French side Toulouse before joining Stade Français in 2011. He retired from all rugby in 2012.

- NZ Herald