Player strike likely to halt start of season in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " The Argentine government has authorized millions for back payments to players at the country's top soccer clubs. But union officials say the amount is insufficient to break a strike that threatens the start of the season on Friday.

The Argentina Footballers Union did not react immediately to the offer on Thursday. However, secretary general Sergio Marchi, who was aware of the offer on Wednesday, said the amount was insufficient to pay off the debts that clubs have with their players.

It's not clear how much players are owed in Argentina's top league, and the four below it. Some contracts were illegal and set up to avoid taxes.

The league also lacks a TV contract, which was held by the government and cancelled by the center-right government of President Mauricio Macri. He is the former president of the Boca Juniors club.