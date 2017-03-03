Indian in US for snowshoe contest is accused of sex abuse

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) " A snowshoe racer from India who competed last weekend at the World Snowshoe Championships in New York is accused of sexually abusing a local girl.

Police say 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, of Kashmir, is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saranac Lake Village police Sgt. Casey Reardon tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the girl is under the age of 13 and that she and her parents reported the abuse to police. Police say the assault happened Monday in the village in the Adirondack Mountains.

Hussain was in jail Thursday on $5,000 cash bail. His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him.

The attorney, Brian Barrett, says because of the limited communications he's had with Hussain, he hasn't been able to properly evaluate the case.