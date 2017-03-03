Peng retires from match in Malaysia with back injury

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " Fourth-seeded Peng Shuai retired from her match with a back injury Thursday at the Malaysian Open.

Peng was trailing 5-2 against Magda Linette of Poland when she withdrew.

Linette will next face fifth-seeded Duan Yingying in the quarterfinals. Duan beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Wang Qiang, Han Xinyun and Ashleigh Barty.