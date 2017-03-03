3:10am Fri 3 March
Norway wins gold in women's 4x5K relay at worlds

LAHTI, Finland (AP) " Norway won the women's 4x5-kilometer relay Thursday at the Nordic world championships.

The Norwegians were tied with Finland at the halfway point, but Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen opened up a lead of 56 seconds on the third leg.

If a Norwegian wins gold in Saturday's 30-kilometer freestyle race, it would make the country the first to win all women's events at a single Nordic world championships since Russia did it 20 years ago.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden took silver, with Krista Parmakoski of Finland third.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

