Celtic great Tommy Gemmell dies at 73

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) " Tommy Gemmell, the Celtic great who scored one of the goals that helped the Scottish club win the European Cup in 1967, has died after a long illness. He was 73.

Celtic announced the death of Gemmell on Tuesday, saying the full back was a "true legend."

Gemmell scored the equalizer and played a key part in Stevie Chalmers' winning goal as Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon to become the first British team to win the European Cup. He also scored in Celtic's 2-1 loss to Feyenoord in the European Cup final in 1970.

Gemmell played for Celtic from 1961-71, making 418 appearances and scoring 63 goals. He won six Scottish league titles and seven domestic cups with Celtic, and played 18 times for Scotland.