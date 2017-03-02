ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Joao Sousa (4), Portugal, def. Renzo Olivo, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis (7), Argentina, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 7-5, 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Carlos Berlocq (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2), Spain, def. Gastao Elias, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Eduardo Russi Assumpcao, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, def. Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

