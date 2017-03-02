4:39pm Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Joao Sousa (4), Portugal, def. Renzo Olivo, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis (7), Argentina, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 7-5, 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Carlos Berlocq (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2), Spain, def. Gastao Elias, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Eduardo Russi Assumpcao, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, def. Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 02 Mar 2017 16:41:07 Processing Time: 20ms