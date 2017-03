Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Sam Querrey, United States, def. David Goffin (5), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios (6), Australia, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 6-1, 2-0, retired.

Monica Puig (4), Puerto Rico, def. Daniela Hantuchova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Christina McHale (5), United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Croatia, 7-6, 0-0, retired.

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Andrea Petkovic (8), Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Max Mirnyi (4), Belarus, 6-1, 1-6, 11-9.

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, walkover.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings