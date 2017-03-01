Aguero double leads Man City fightback in 5-1 win in FA Cup

Sergio Aguero scored two goals for the second straight game to lead Manchester City's comeback in a 5-1 win over second-tier Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Wednesday.

Aguero is back in the City team following an injury to new signing and fellow striker Gabriel Jesus, and he's making the most of the opportunity as City maintained a three-pronged hunt for silverware.

After his double against Monaco in the Champions League last week, the Argentina international scored a first-half penalty and steered in a close-range finish in the second half as City bounced back from falling behind in the seventh minute at Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane started the fightback with a 30th-minute tap-in and City was 3-1 ahead within eight minutes thanks to Aguero's penalty and a goal from right back Pablo Zabaleta. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho added a fifth goal in second-half stoppage time.

City manager Pep Guardiola's decision to play a virtually full-strength team paid off, with his side outclassing an opponent that made nine changes to its first-choice lineup. For Huddersfield and its German-born coach David Wagner, promotion from the League Championship remains the priority with the team currently in third place.

The FA Cup could be City's best chance of a trophy in Guardiola's first season in charge. City leads Monaco 5-3 after the first leg of their last-16 match in the Champions League and is in third place in the Premier League, 11 points behind leader Chelsea.

City set up a quarterfinal match against Middlesbrough on March 11. That means City's Premier League game against Stoke, originally scheduled for that date, will be played on March 8.