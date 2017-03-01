BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will not be coaching the team next season.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will not be coaching the team next season.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Mar 2017 10:20:26 Processing Time: 22ms