10:18am Thu 2 March
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will not be coaching the team next season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says he will not be coaching the team next season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

