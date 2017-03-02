PSG scores late goals to scrape into French Cup quarters

PARIS (AP) " Substitute Javier Pastore scored an opportunist late goal and then set up Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 at second-tier Niort to reach the French Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

With 12 minutes remaining, Pastore reacted quickly to slide in Christopher Nkunku's whipped free kick from the right.

After Niort's goalkeeper Artur Desmas went close to equalizing in injury time following a corner, there was just enough time for Pastore to break down the left wing and set up Cavani's 36th of a prolific season.

It was Pastore's first goal and followed his impressive performance in a 5-1 win away to Marseille on Sunday night.

PSG is chasing a third straight domestic treble while Niort is in 12th place in the second tier and had lost three out of its previous four games. But driving rain, plus a slippery and muddy pitch, reduced the obvious gap in playing ability in a scrappy match where players regularly lost their footing.

"Niort's players were very committed," PSG right back Thomas Meunier said. "We had a lot of trouble scoring against them."

Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes made his first PSG appearance since joining from Benfica in January, while 19-year-old forward Jean-Kevin Augustin " a product of the club's youth academy " got a rare start.

Guedes, who reportedly cost 30 million euros (32 million), smacked the first chance of his PSG career way over the crossbar in the 30th minute.

With the conditions worsening, and the puddles getting deeper, Niort center half Dylan Bronn went close in the 54th.

PSG coach Unai Emery had seen enough, and brought on Cavani and Pastore.

In a frantic finale, Niort's goalkeeper almost reached a loose ball in the area. From the counterattack, PSG winger Lucas rolled the ball toward an empty net only for it to get stuck in a puddle just short of the line.

Meanwhile, first division Guingamp reached the last eight after winning 2-1 away to third-tier side Quevilly-Rouen.

Later, Monaco was looking to add to its 113 goals this season when it travelled to play Marseille " which was routed 4-1 at home by Monaco in January.