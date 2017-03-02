FIFA World Cup inspector appeals to CAS against 3-year ban

GENEVA (AP) " The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives.

Harold Mayne-Nicholls's hearing at CAS is likely to be held within months.

It could be the first time that evidence compiled by former FIFA ethics prosecutor Michael Garcia during his investigation into the bid contests won by Russia and Qatar is tested outside a FIFA judicial body.

His team's reports delivered in 2014 have not been published.

Several soccer officials were banned based on the investigation. No case has yet led to a CAS hearing.

Chilean official Mayne-Nicholls says he filed his appeal with CAS in February, after FIFA's appeal committee took 10 months to provide written reasons for his ban.