The Latest: 1 juror dismissed in ex-NFL star's murder trial

BOSTON (AP) " The Latest on the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A juror in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been dismissed after telling the court he once coached a football team with a police officer who was scheduled to testify.

Hernandez's lawyers were allowed to use a peremptory challenge Wednesday to dismiss the man. The case will now be heard by 15 people " 12 regular jurors and three alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin late Wednesday morning.

Hernandez is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

___

12:40 a.m.

Hernandez is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors say Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him, causing him to spill his drink. He's accused of opening fire on their car as they waited at a stop light.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers are expected to challenge the credibility of a former friend who was with Hernandez the night the men were shot.