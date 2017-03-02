4:21am Thu 2 March
Defending champion Svitolina pulls out of Malaysian Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " Defending champion Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury.

The Ukrainian player, who was to face Hao Hibino of Japan in the second round on Thursday, says she has been struggling with the injury since the last tournament in Dubai. Svitolina beat Jang Su Jeong of South Korea in the first round on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Peng Shuai is the highest seeded player left in the tournament.

