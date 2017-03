HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the fourth one-day cricket international on Wednesday to level the five-match series at 2-2:

____

South Africa 279-8 from 50 overs (AB de Villiers 72 not out, Faf du Plessis 67, Hashim Amla 40; Jeetan Patel 2-57).

New Zealand 280-3 from 45 overs (Martin Guptill 180 not out, Ross Taylor 66; Imran Tahir 2-56).