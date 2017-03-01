Cricket: De Villiers destroys Black Caps' death bowling

Jeetan Patel's return to the international bowling crease brought immediate reward for New Zealand, but his effort was countered by another controlled batting master-class from South African captain AB de Villiers.

The visitors decided to bat in the fourth one-day international with the series poised 2-1 in their favour.

They reached 279 for eight, blasting 100 for two from the final eight overs.

As a last resort to get de Villiers' wicket, his hit single Maak Jou Drome Waar (translated as Make Your Dreams Come True) was blasted across the public address system. The distraction came to nought, he eased to 72 not out from 57 balls.

The Black Caps face the prospect of levelling the rubber or losing their first home one-day international series since October 2014 after seven consecutive victories at home. South Africa inflicted the last loss, 2-0, in the World Cup build-up.

The match was played on Waikari clay, next door to the Patumahoe block used on February 19 to open the series. Grass damage, due to a sustained spell of wet weather earlier in the summer, accentuated the slowness.

Patel and Mitchell Santner signaled New Zealand's intentions by opening the bowling.

It was the third time New Zealand had opened with two spinners in an ODI, and first at home. The other two occasions involved Daniel Vettori and Nathan McCullum; against India at Chennai in December 2010, and against South Africa at Dhaka in March 2011.

It was the first time in 3843 ODIs that two spinners had opened in the first innings.

Santner finished with one for 40 while Patel took two for 57. Ish Sodhi was rested.

Patel appears set to earn a place in the Black Caps for the Champions Trophy where New Zealand open against Australia at Edgbaston, the 36-year-old off spinner's second home for seven of the last eight county seasons with Warwickshire.

Patel coaxed Quinton de Kock to edge behind for a golden duck, his first in 133 innings across all international formats.

De Kock's dismissal ended his chances of becoming the first South African batsman to make six consecutive ODI scores of 50 or more.

Patel backed up in his second spell by removing Hashim Amla (40 from 38 balls) when the opener got cute with a back foot lap, and clipped the ball into his leg stump.

However, the removal of one member of South Africa's top six tends to generate form elsewhere. No.3 Faf du Plessis starred for the first time in the series, making 67 from 97 balls to supplement de Villiers' later heroics.

Du Plessis was supported in half-century stands by Amla and Jean-Paul Duminy (25 from 40 balls). Duminy was dropped on 13 by Martin Guptill at short mid-wicket, but took minimal advantage from the error.

With the Black Caps, particularly Tim Southee's consistent off and leg cutters, taking the pace off the ball, the Proteas struggled to assert momentum in the middle overs.

Then de Villiers got into his work alongside cameos of 28 from 27 balls from Chris Morris and 29 from 12 from Wayne Parnell.

The performance will be a test of the visitors' selection strategy, after opting not to select left-arm chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi as a second specialist spinner. The absence of Andile Phehlukwayo with a tight groin meant they also lacked a cutter specialist at their disposal. Presumably Duminy's off spin will be used to some extent.

