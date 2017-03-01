Cricket: Satterthwaite hoping to create history for White Ferns

All eyes will be on Amy Satterthwaite at Mount Manganui tomorrow as the White Ferns look to end an 18-year ODI hoodoo against Australia in the Rose Bowl series.

Satterthwaite is a purple patch of form with the bat and is chasing her fifth consecutive one-day international ton as New Zealand seeks to tie up the three-match series with a second straight win.

She fought off cramps to craft an unbeaten 102 as the White Ferns pulled off the second biggest run chase in women's cricket history, recording a five-wicket win in the first clash of the three-match Rose Bowl series at Eden Park last Sunday.

Backing up from the Twenty20 series victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals, a one-day series victory would be extremely significant for the White Ferns, who haven't claimed the Rosebowl since 1999.

After 14 defeats and a drawn series, it looks like that drought could soon be over if the burgeoning Kiwi side continue their excellent recent performances.

But Satterwaithe and White Ferns captain Suzy Bates will be keys to an historic success.

New Zealand had never chased down more than 267 to win a match but Bates got them off to a flying start in Auckland, mixing power and innovation as she raced through to 55 before she was dismissed.

Satterthwaite initially struggled for rhythm before taking the game away from Australia and hitting the match-winning runs.

Australia is desperate to halt the losing slide against the White Ferns.

The third match of the series is also set for the Mount on Sunday.

- NZ Herald