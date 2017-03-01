Kiwi Mark Hunt still battling for justice, in and out of UFC octagon

Kiwi UFC fighter Mark Hunt is preparing for his next date in the octagon with Dutchman Alistair Overeem this weekend, still fuming over the ongoing legal battle with his employers.

Hunt faces Overeem at UFC209 in Las Vegas on Monday (NZ time), while accusing the Ultimate Fighting Championship over pitting him against "drug cheats".

His last outing resulted in a loss to controversial former wrestler Brock Lesner, who subsequently failed two post-event drug tests, but was allowed to keep most of his winner's purse and will be free to resume his career in July.

Hunt is furious that he has been lined up against Overeem, who also brings a chequered drugs record to the match-up, but still has five fights left on his UFC contract and is not in a position to turn this one down.

Overeem returned a lopsided testosterone result in the build-up to a bout against then-world heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in 2012.

As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended his license for nine months.

Hunt and Overeem also have some personal history - both are former K1 fighters and faced each other in the new-defunct Dream promotion in Japan. Overeem secured a first-round submission and is currently ranked third in the UFC heavyweight division, four spots ahead of Hunt.

- NZ Herald