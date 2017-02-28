Real Sociedad concedes late equalizer in 2-2 draw with Eibar

MADRID (AP) " Real Sociedad conceded an equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time to draw 2-2 against Eibar on Tuesday, missing a chance to take fourth place from Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league and establish itself as a top contender for a Champions League spot.

The hosts were only a few seconds from victory when Pedro Leon seized on a loose ball and evaded a defender before firing a low shot beneath goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Instead of earning a fourth win in five matches, the disappointing draw left fifth-place Real Sociedad level on 45 points with Atletico, which plays at Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday.

"We were in control and had the match in our hands," Real Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan said. "But we let it escape from us at the end."

Juanmi put Real Sociedad in front with a header in the 14th minute and Gonzalo Escalante leveled with another header in the 26th. Carlos Vela restored the hosts' lead by converting a 67th-minute penalty, with both teams then down to 10 men at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Eibar defender Florian Lejeune was shown a second yellow card in the 46th and Juanmi was sent off in the 59th, also with a second yellow.

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar was also dismissed, apparently for complaining about the penalty decision.

Eibar's equalizer came after Real Sociedad's defense failed to fully clear a long cross. Leon broke into the area and cleared a defender before striking his left-foot shot.

"You have to pay attention to these details that can decide a match," Real Sociedad defender Raul Navas said.

Real Madrid leads the league with 55 points, one more than Barcelona. The Catalan club hosts Sporting Gijon on Wednesday. Madrid hosts Las Palmas later on the same day.

___

VALENCIA 1, LEGANES 0

France defender Eliaquim Mangala scored a 29th-minute winner from a corner to give Valencia its third win in four matches.

The result left the hosts in 12th place with 29 points, comfortably away from the relegation zone.

Promoted Leganes, which was coming off a surprising 4-0 rout of Deportivo La Coruna, remained 16th, only four points from the relegation zone.

It was Leganes' fifth loss in its last six games.

___

MALAGA 1, REAL BETIS 2

Real Betis scored twice in the second half through Jonas Martin and Antonio Sanabria to defeat Malaga and rebound from a home loss to city rival Sevilla at the weekend.

The result ended the team's six-game winless run and moved it to 14th place, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Malaga, which has lost two matches in a row, dropped one point behind Betis. Pablo Fornals scored for the hosts in the first half.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni