Former netball great Tania Dalton's family gather to speak to media

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Family of former Silver Ferns netballer and SKY TV commentator Tania Dalton have formally announced her death, after suffering an internal carotid artery aneurysm last Thursday.

Dalton, 45, collapsed while playing touch rugby in Northcote and was rushed to hospital, bleeding from nose and mouth.

She spent most of the weekend in critical condition and life support was switched off yesterday afternoon, with family resigned to the fact she wouldn't recover.

Spokesman and business partner Chris Henderson addressed media this afternoon, expressing the family's gratitude for the public supporter over the past few days.

More to come

- NZ Herald