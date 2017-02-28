12:10pm Wed 1 March
Marit Bjoergen wins 16th world cross-country ski gold

LAHTI, Finland (AP) " Marit Bjoergen won the 10-kilometer classic race for a 16th world championship gold medal in cross-country skiing on Tuesday.

The six-time Olympic champion cruised to a 41-second victory over Charlotte Kalla of Sweden, while fellow Norwegian, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, was third.

The 36-year-old Bjoergen, who returned to competition this winter after a break to have her first child, also won the 15-kilometer skiathlon in Lahti on Sunday.

That gave her the record for gold medals won by a cross-country skier in world championship history " male or female.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

