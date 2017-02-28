11:56am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Carolina trades Viktor Stalberg to Ottawa for draft pick

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a draft pick.

In a deal announced Tuesday, the day before the NHL's trading deadline, the Hurricanes receive Ottawa's third-round pick this year.

Stalberg, an unrestricted free agent after the season, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Carolina last July. He had nine goals and three assists in 57 games with the Hurricanes.

The Senators, in second place in the Atlantic Division, previously acquired Alexandre Burrows from Vancouver on Monday as part of their playoff push.

Carolina unloaded another pending free agent after trading defenseman Ron Hainsey to Pittsburgh last week. The Hurricanes, in last place in the Metropolitan Division, have 11 picks in the June draft, including seven in the first three rounds.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Mar 2017 11:56:26 Processing Time: 78ms