Utah Olympic Oval to host US short track speedskating trials

KEARNS, Utah (AP) " US Speedskating will hold the short track Olympic trials in December at the Utah Olympic Oval.

The event from Dec. 15-17 will decide the 12 skaters who will compete in the PyeongChang Games in 2018. Athletes will compete in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters.

The oval, known for its fast ice that has led to over 100 world records being set, hosted the 2014 Olympic trials for short and long track speedskating. It was built for the 2002 Salt Lake Games.