Fabio Fognini advances to 2nd round in Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) " Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the second round of the Brazil Open on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over qualifier Marco Cecchinato of Italy.

No. 7 Federico Delbonis of Argentina also advanced in the clay-court tournament, beating Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 7-6 (5).

In a match between unseeded players, Gerald Melzer defeated Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The four top-seeded players all had byes into the second round and did not play on Tuesday. Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is No. 1 followed by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Pablo Cuevas and Joao Sousa.