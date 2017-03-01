10:00am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fabio Fognini advances to 2nd round in Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) " Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the second round of the Brazil Open on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over qualifier Marco Cecchinato of Italy.

No. 7 Federico Delbonis of Argentina also advanced in the clay-court tournament, beating Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 7-6 (5).

In a match between unseeded players, Gerald Melzer defeated Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The four top-seeded players all had byes into the second round and did not play on Tuesday. Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is No. 1 followed by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Pablo Cuevas and Joao Sousa.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Mar 2017 10:40:49 Processing Time: 32ms