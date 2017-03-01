8:45am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

James O'Connor stood down by Toulon after cocaine arrest

James O'Connor in action for Toulon. Photo / Getty
James O'Connor in action for Toulon. Photo / Getty

Former Wallaby James O'Connor has been stood down for a week by Toulon following his arrest for cocaine possession in Paris last weekend.

The 26-year-old met with Toulon boss Mourad Boudjallel on Tuesday and was informed of the decision with his future to be decided by the Top 14 club next week.

The 26-year-old utility back, capped 44 times for Australia, and former All Blacks lock Ali Williams were arrested after attempting to buy cocaine from outside a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The pair were released on Sunday after Williams accepted a charge of buying cocaine and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

O'Connor will pay a fine for cocaine possession.

The former Queensland Red is out of contract at Toulon in July and did not attend a team training session on Tuesday.

Williams plays for the French team Racing 92 and has been suspended from the club.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Mar 2017 10:17:57 Processing Time: 23ms