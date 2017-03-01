James O'Connor stood down by Toulon after cocaine arrest

Former Wallaby James O'Connor has been stood down for a week by Toulon following his arrest for cocaine possession in Paris last weekend.

The 26-year-old met with Toulon boss Mourad Boudjallel on Tuesday and was informed of the decision with his future to be decided by the Top 14 club next week.

The 26-year-old utility back, capped 44 times for Australia, and former All Blacks lock Ali Williams were arrested after attempting to buy cocaine from outside a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The pair were released on Sunday after Williams accepted a charge of buying cocaine and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

O'Connor will pay a fine for cocaine possession.

The former Queensland Red is out of contract at Toulon in July and did not attend a team training session on Tuesday.

Williams plays for the French team Racing 92 and has been suspended from the club.