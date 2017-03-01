Durban may drop out from hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games

South Africa's sports minister fears Durban may not be able to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the cost of staging the event.

Fikile Mbalula says he doesn't want to raise expectations and say everything looks good, because it doesn't.

"We gave it our best shot but we can't go beyond. If the country says we don't have this money, we can't," Reuters quoted Fikile Mbalula as saying.

He said a final decision would be made by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Durban was awarded the Games in 2015 after being the only city to make a confirmed bid when Edmonton, in Canada withdrew in February last year.

Australia's Gold Coast will host the next Commonwealth Games in April next year.

- Radio Sport