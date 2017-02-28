ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Renzo Olivo, Argentina, def. Inigo Cervantes, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Guilherme Clezar, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-2, 7-5.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Rogerio Dutra Silva and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Fabricio Neis and Joao Souza, Brazil, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings