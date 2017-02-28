Life support turned off for ex-Silver Fern Tania Dalton, she is expected to pass away peacefully

Former Silver Fern netballer and Sky TV commentator Tania Dalton has had her life support turned off and is expected to "slip away when she is ready", her family says.

"The Dalton family wishes to let people know that Tania's life support was turned off at 1.26pm today. The family are by her side and she is peaceful.



"It is expected that she will slip away when she is ready, anytime from now.

"Test results revealed that the internal aneurysm she experienced on Thursday night had resulted in massive blood loss and ultimately loss of oxygen to the brain for an extended period.

"The damage has now been accepted as irreversible and so the family had no choice but to allow nature to take its course.

"A further statement will be made in due course."

Aged 45, Dalton is married to husband Duane and they have three children, Tayla, Charlie and Matthew.

Dalton suffered an internal carotid artery aneurysm while playing for her Pita Pit team - Duane Dalton is co-director of Pita Pit NZ - and was treated on the field at Northcote's Onewa Domain, bleeding profusely from nose and mouth.

Her condition was listed as critical over most of the weekend and the decision was made to switch off life support this afternoon.

Dalton (nee Nicolson) attended Carmel College and progressed through the North Harbour netball programme, while also starring in the local club tennis competition.

A crafty shooter, Dalton represented the Silver Ferns from 1996-2006, but she faced several lengthy lay-offs over that period due to serious injuries and time away from the sport to have children. Dalton was part of the 2003 world champion side and was also in the team that finished runners-up in 1999.

After starting her representative career with Northern Force, she switched to Southern Sting from 2002-06, helping them to five National Bank Cup finals and three titles.

After her retirement in 2007, she became a regular member of the Sky Sport netball commentary team, alongside fellow internationals Anna Stanley and Bernice Mene.

Dalton and her family were valued members of the North Harbour sporting community, heavily involved in netball, surf-lifesaving, tennis, rugby and basketball.

Former Tall Black and television presenter Brendon Pongia posted on Facebook saying his "thoughts are with Tania's family".

Basketball New Zealand tweeted that Dalton is a "wonderful person who gives so much to sport and community".

- NZ Herald