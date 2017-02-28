3:06pm Tue 28 February
Steven Adams cleans up at OKC's Oscars

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams appears to have won the respect of his peers after dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder's mock Oscar's awards ceremony.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Thunder players voted for the team's Hero, Funny Guy and Tough Guy, with Adams picking up nominations in each category and winning the funny award.


- NZ Herald

