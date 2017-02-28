Steven Adams cleans up at OKC's Oscars

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams appears to have won the respect of his peers after dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder's mock Oscar's awards ceremony.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Thunder players voted for the team's Hero, Funny Guy and Tough Guy, with Adams picking up nominations in each category and winning the funny award.

Stop talking about that OTHER Oscars issue & start talking about the Thunder Casting Chair. #Hero #FunnyGuy #ToughGuy WATCH. pic.twitter.com/AubHkBoOJ4 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 28, 2017

- NZ Herald