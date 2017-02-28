2:10pm Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Renzo Olivo, Argentina, def. Inigo Cervantes, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Guilherme Clezar, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-2, 7-5.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Rogerio Dutra Silva and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

MORE

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 Feb 2017 14:20:27 Processing Time: 52ms