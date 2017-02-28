Privacy breach of former Silver Fern great Tania Dalton investigated

The Auckland District Health Board is investigating a privacy breach involving former Silver Fern Tania Dalton, it has been reported.

The 45-year-old is in critical condition in Auckland Hospital after suffering an aneurysm in her carotid artery during a social game of touch rugby last week.

It is understood clinicians not directly involved with her care accessed her medical file, Fairfax reported.

The DHB said in a statement they had "become aware there may have been a breach of privacy involving an Auckland DHB patient".

They added: "Auckland DHB takes patient confidentiality extremely seriously and we are investigating this in line with our usual practice."

No further details were provided.

Patients' privacy has been breached on a number of occasions.

In 2012, an eel was removed from a man's bottom in Auckland City Hospital, causing global headlines. Thirty-three staff were punished for looking at X-rays and information about the patient.

"The eel was about the size of a decent sprig of asparagus and the incident is the talk of the place," a hospital source told the Herald on Sunday at the time.

"Doctors and nurses have come across people with strange objects that have got stuck where they shouldn't be before, but an eel has to be a first."

In 2013, four clinicians at Canterbury DHB faced disciplinary action after accessing cricketer Jesse Ryder's medical records.

More to come.

- NZ Herald