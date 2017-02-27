Sports world trolls Oscars for awkward fail

The 2017 Oscars will forever be remembered as the time Hollywood icons Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally trolled everyone by announcing the incorrect winner of the Best Picture award.

Beatty fumbled awkwardly with the envelope and became speechless before Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner when in fact Moonlight was the actual victor.

As the La La Land crew - led by actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - celebrated on stage, it was soon brought to everyone's attention a heinous Hollywood crime had been committed. Cue more drama than any writer, director or producer could come up with for a fictional on-screen story.

The sports world took it upon itself to give its own takes on the awards fiasco. And we're really glad it did.

There were references to some of the best sporting comebacks we've seen over the past 12 months.

There's the New England Patriots overturning a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in this month's Super Bowl and the Cleveland Cavaliers recovering from 3-1 down when playing the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals to win the best-of-seven series 4-3.

I can't believe the Super Bowl and the Oscars were both decided in overtime for the first time this year. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 27, 2017

The Patriots. The Cubs. The Cavs. Those comebacks were nothing compared to Moonlight. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoCSN) February 27, 2017

La La Land blew a 3-1 lead — Ryan (@RyanRosenblatt) February 27, 2017

"La La Land was up 28-3 in the 3rd Quarter" pic.twitter.com/ie00ZxeOKL — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 27, 2017

There was also a joke at former FIFA president Sepp Blatter's expense, recalling the moment he revealed Qatar was the host of the 2022 World Cup to widespread surprise and later, anger. And does this latest gaffe mean there's still hope Space Jam - the Looney Tunes film featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan - was incorrectly robbed of an Oscar in the 1990s?

Warren Beatty / Faye Dunaway... we needed you here also. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4k8l2xh5uO — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) February 27, 2017

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/VHbpohn1dX — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) February 27, 2017

And in the wake of an Olympics tarnished by revelations of Russia's systemic doping program, a comparison between the world's biggest sporting event and the Oscars gone wrong had to be made.

This is like the Olympics. The initial winners aren't the real winners — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 27, 2017

Some even took the opportunity to plead for empathy towards sports writers who so often have to adjust their copy in the dying moments of a game to cater for unforeseen hail mary plays.

Dear entertainment writers: this is what it's like for sportswriters on deadline all the time — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 27, 2017

