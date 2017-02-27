Fiorentina, Torino draw 2-2 in Serie A

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) " Torino scored twice in the second half to draw with Fiorentina 2-2 and sit behind the home side in the Serie A top 10 on Monday.

Riccardo Saponara swept in a rebound and Nikola Kalinic headed in a corner for Fiorentina to lead 2-0 by halftime.

Andrea Belotti made up for hitting his penalty kick into the crossbar with a header soon afterward, and he converted a cross five minutes from time for Torino's fourth draw in seven matches.