12:02pm Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fiorentina, Torino draw 2-2 in Serie A

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) " Torino scored twice in the second half to draw with Fiorentina 2-2 and sit behind the home side in the Serie A top 10 on Monday.

Riccardo Saponara swept in a rebound and Nikola Kalinic headed in a corner for Fiorentina to lead 2-0 by halftime.

Andrea Belotti made up for hitting his penalty kick into the crossbar with a header soon afterward, and he converted a cross five minutes from time for Torino's fourth draw in seven matches.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 28 Feb 2017 12:52:34 Processing Time: 43ms