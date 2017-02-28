Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) " The Toronto Raptors say All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will have surgery on his right wrist and hopes to return for the playoffs.

The team says the procedure scheduled for Tuesday will be to remove loose bodies from his wrist.

Lowry hasn't played since returning from the All-Star break. He is second on the team with his average of 22.8 points and leads the Raptors with 6.9 assists per game.

The Raptors, tied for third in the Eastern Conference, have won three straight games. They visit the New York Knicks on Monday.