9:52am Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) " The Toronto Raptors say All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will have surgery on his right wrist and hopes to return for the playoffs.

The team says the procedure scheduled for Tuesday will be to remove loose bodies from his wrist.

Lowry hasn't played since returning from the All-Star break. He is second on the team with his average of 22.8 points and leads the Raptors with 6.9 assists per game.

The Raptors, tied for third in the Eastern Conference, have won three straight games. They visit the New York Knicks on Monday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 Feb 2017 09:52:49 Processing Time: 358ms