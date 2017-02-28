9:02am Tue 28 February
Dubai Championship Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Results Monday at the Dubai Tennis Championships:

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Gilles Muller (8), Luxembourg, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (6), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Gael Monfils (4), France, def. Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 6-4, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (4), Romania, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, def. Omar Alawadhi, United Arab Emirates, and Amirvala Madanchi, Iran, 6-1, 6-1.

Dan Evans, Britain, and Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, def. Andy Murray, Britain, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

