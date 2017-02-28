7:26am Tue 28 February
Villarreal keeper to miss rest of season after knee injury

MADRID (AP) " Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo ruptured a ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Tests on Monday confirmed the injury sustained in the 3-2 home loss to Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Sunday.

Asenjo was hurt after making a save on a header by Karim Benzema, and had to be substituted in the 34th minute.

This is the fourth similar knee injury in the 27-year-old goalkeeper's career.

