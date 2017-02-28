7:11am Tue 28 February
Atletico defender Hernandez sentenced to community service

MADRID (AP) " Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and his former partner have been sentenced to 31 days of community service for an altercation this month.

The 21-year-old Hernandez also can't bear weapons for a year and must refrain from getting near or communicating with his ex-partner for six months.

Hernandez, considered one of Atletico's most promising youngsters, was arrested by Spanish police on Feb. 3, accused of being in a physical dispute with his partner, who was also ordered to do 31 days of community service and was prohibited from bearing arms for a year.

Prosecutors wanted a prison sentence of seven months for Hernandez.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

