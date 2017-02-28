Kiwi proposes on court at Oklahoma City Thunder's game

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A group of Kiwis visiting Oklahoma City to watch NBA star Steven Adams play became part of the action on and off the court.

Clad in orange Oklahoma City Thunder supporters gear, A Kiwi man got down on one knee and asked his now fiancee to marry him on court at the Chesapeake Energy Arena after yesterday's game.

Oklahoma City Thunder shared a video of Erickson accepting the ring with a nod and a "yes" on social media, which attracted 55,000 views. "Now that's how you celebrate a Thunder win," the team captioned the video.

What's more, the "big Kiwi" Adams popped out onto the court after the game to say hi and celebrate the team's third straight win with his Kiwi fans.

The big Kiwi says hi to a group from New Zealand visiting OKC to see the Thunder. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

- NZ Herald