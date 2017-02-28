NRL: Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran linked to Broncos

Kieran Foran is reportedly eyeing a move to Brisbane for the 2018 NRL season.

The star five-eighth is yet to play his first game for new club the Warriors however is rumoured to be already eyeing a move back to Australia next year.

Foran's management has contacted Brisbane several times to offer his services for 2018, the Nine Network reported.

It's believed Foran's camp view master mentor Wayne Bennett as the ideal man to help the troubled superstar get his life back on track.

He quit Parramatta midway through 2016, less than a year into a four-season deal, before checking into rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old was hospitalised due to a prescription drug overdose following the breakdown of his relationship with long-term partner Rebecca Pope.

He also came under fire for his relationship with former brothel owner Eddie Hayson, who has been linked to an on-going police investigation into match fixing.

The potential move would suit the Broncos who are looking for a blue-chip playmaker to cover the departure of Ben Hunt.

Auckland-born Foran, who is on a one-year contract in New Zealand, has been cleared by the NRL to make his comeback for the Warriors in round three.