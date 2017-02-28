Coetzee retained as Springboks coach despite big slump

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) " Allister Coetzee has been retained as South Africa coach despite a dire first season in charge that saw the Springboks slump to a series of embarrassing losses.

SA Rugby says it "reaffirmed its support" for Coetzee after a review into the performance of him and his coaching team.

Some members of Coetzee's backroom staff lost their jobs following South Africa's worst-ever season last year, though, with defense coach Chean Roux and backline coach Mzwandile Stick demoted to work with the Junior Springboks team.

SA Rugby gave Franco Smith, South Africa's 2016 Currie Cup-winning coach, a permanent place on the Springboks staff as an assistant coach. SA Rugby says it will name a new defense coach soon.

South Africa lost eight of its 12 tests last year.