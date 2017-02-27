Utah gets third straight over Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) " Gordon Hayward scored 30 points while Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds as Utah beat Washington 102-92 for its third straight NBA victory on Sunday.

Northwest Division-leading Utah led by as many as 24 points before Washington got within six with just over 2 minutes left. Hayward hit a pair of jumpers to seal the win.

George Hill added 21 points for Utah.

Washington, the Southeast Division leader, has lost two in a row for the first time since early January. John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points and 11 assists. Bradley Beal, who was scoreless in the first half, added 22 points.

Utah converted 23 of 32 free throws, while Washington made 10 of 13. The Jazz out-rebounded the Wizards 52-27.

SPURS 119, LAKERS 98

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Lakers in Los Angeles' first home game since Magic Johnson took over the franchise's basketball operations.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points for the Spurs, who have won four straight and nine of 11.

Pau Gasol added 15 points against his former team, and the Southwest Division leaders had little trouble with the Lakers, who have lost four straight and 15 of 19.

Five days after owner Jeanie Buss put Johnson in charge of basketball operations, the Lakers' dismal season still hasn't changed much, although new Lakers acquisitions Corey Brewer and Tyler Ennis got limited playing time.

Rookie Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 22 points as the Lakers fell to 19-41, ensuring their fourth consecutive non-winning season.

BUCKS 100, SUNS 96

MILWAUKEE (AP) " Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Tony Snell made a clinching 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds as Milwaukee held on to beat Phoenix.

Michael Beasley added 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 15 as the Bucks swept the two-game season series with the Suns. Greg Monroe finished with 14 points and Snell had 13.

TJ Warren led the Suns with 23 points. Alan Williams scored a career-high 17 points and tied his career high with 15 rebounds, while Devin Booker added 15 points and Eric Bledsoe had 11.

Clinging to a one-point lead, the Bucks came out of a timeout with Monroe inbounding the ball to Antetokounmpo. He dribbled the clock down before passing to Brogdon, who whipped the ball to Snell in the corner. Snell hit a 3 with a defender flying at him.

GRIZZLIES 105, NUGGETS 98

DENVER (AP) " Mike Conley scored 31 points including 13 in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off Denver.

Zach Randolph finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a two-game skid. Marc Gasol chipped in 23 points and found his mark from long range by hitting three 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies have now won four straight in Denver " an intriguing run, considering they're just 9-32 all-time in the Mile High City.

Danilo Gallinari had 24 points as Denver dropped to 0-12 this season when failing to reach the 100-point plateau.

The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets 21-13 in second-chance points and out-rebounded them by a 49-39 margin. What's more, Memphis finished 22 of 25 from the free throw line.