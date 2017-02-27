Former All Black Ali Williams, James O'Connor charged after cocaine arrest

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams and Australian international James O'Connor have been charged by French police after being arrested for cocaine possession in the weekend.

News agency AFP reports that the pair have been charged after they were arrested in Paris for allegedly possessing cocaine.

The pair were reportedly arrested outside a nightclub near the Arc de Triomphe, in central Paris. Williams is based there after coming out of retirement to play for Racing 92 this season.

More to come...

