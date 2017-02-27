8:53am Mon 27 February
English League Cup Champions

1961_Aston Villa

1962_Norwich

1963_Birmingham

1964_Leicester

1965_Chelsea

1966_West Bromwich Albion

1967_Queen's Park Rangers

1968_Leeds

1969_Swindon

1970_Manchester City

1971_Tottenham

1972_Stoke City

1973_Tottenham

1974_Wolverhampton Wanderers

1975_Aston Villa

1976_Manchester City

1977_Aston Villa

1978_Nottingham Forest

1979_Nottingham Forest

1980_Wolverhampton Wanderers

1981_Liverpool

1982_Liverpool

1983_Liverpool

1984_Liverpool

1985_Norwich City

1986_Oxford United

1987_Arsenal

1988_Luton

1989_Nottingham Forest

1990_Nottingham Forest

1991_Sheffield Wednesday

1992_Manchester United

1993_Arsenal

1994_Aston Villa

1995_Liverpool

1996_Aston Villa

1997_Leicester

1998_Chelsea

1999_Tottenham

2000_Leicester

2001_Liverpool

2002_Blackburn

2003_Liverpool

2004_Middlesbrough

2005_Chelsea

2006_Manchester United

2007_Chelsea

2008_Tottenham

2009_Manchester United

2010_Manchester United

2011_Birmingham

2012_Liverpool

2013_Swansea

2014_Manchester City

2015_Chelsea

2016_Manchester City

2017_Manchester United

