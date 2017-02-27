8:54am Mon 27 February
Russian world ice fishing champion, Ukraine team winner

RIGA, Latvia (AP) " Russia's Dmitry Eliseev is the new World Ice Fishing Champion after beating a field of 78 others on the frozen Baltic Sea off the coast of the Latvian capital.

Organizers said Eliseev's total catch of 5.2 kilograms (11.46 pounds) was more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) heavier than that of Denys Novgorodskii of Ukraine and two kilograms heavier than what third-place finisher Latvia's Aldis Varna reeled in.

Ukraine won the best team title after the final round of the international angling championship in Riga on Sunday, with a haul of 15.9 kilograms, a kilogram heavier than second-place Latvia. Russia was third with a total catch of 14.7 kilograms.

Organizers say the weather brought "a wide spectrum (of) sun, snow, wind, snowstorm, then again the sun, wind, snow" during the two-day tournament.

