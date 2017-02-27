7:33am Mon 27 February
Manchester United wins League Cup by beating Southampton 3-2 in final

LONDON (AP) " Manchester United wins League Cup by beating Southampton 3-2 in final.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

