Eddie Jones compares Italian tactics to the underarm

England coach Eddie Jones has said Italy's controversial tactics in this morning Six Nations game were akin to the infamous Aussie underarm delivery.

The Italians - huge underdogs for the game - held a halftime lead at Twickenham for the first time after confusing England by not contesting the breakdown, freeing their players to get beyond the usual ruck line and block any passes behind the tackle area.

England overcame the tactics with late tries to win 36-15, the side's 17th straight test victory.

"I was remembering Trevor Chappell bowling underarm along the ground. Similar rules today," Jones, an Australian, told ITV after the game.

"It's not a game of rugby, it ceases to be a game of rugby. Congratulations to Italy, strategically it was smart, so well done to them. Let's be serious about it, it wasn't rugby today."

"I'm not happy with what happened today. That's not rugby. I'm not angry, I understand what they [Italy] did. But that's not rugby."

So bewildered were England's players that they were asking French referee Romain Poite how to counter the tactic.

"Every day is a school day," said England flanker James Haskell, who was the most vocal of the players to confront Poite about Italy's game plan.

Midway through the half, Haskell was heard asking Poite: "For clarity, on the ruck thing, what do we need to do to make it a ruck?" Poite replied: "I am a referee, not a coach. You will probably find the solution with your coach."

Well done Italy on ruining this international. Now World Rugby have to change the laws because of your inability to compete at this level. — Matt Dawson (@matt9dawson) February 26, 2017

@matt9dawson sorry Mat NZ would have worked it out and be 60 up by now. Italy very clever. England poor. — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) February 26, 2017

Italian coach Conor O'Shea defended his team's tactics which saw them trail 17-15 with 10 minutes to play.

"We have to think differently, like we did today," he said. "We were playing absolutely legally. What we did today, we played to the laws."

England captain Dylan Hartley said he was "confused" and Haskell said the match was a "hard one to play, and not a great one to watch for the fans."

THE RUCK RULES

The relevant World Rugby rules state:

16.1 Forming a ruck

(a) Where can a ruck take place. A ruck can take place only in the field of play.

(b) How can a ruck form. Players are on their feet. At least one player must be in physical contact with an opponent. The ball must be on the ground. If the ball is off the ground for any reason, the ruck is not formed.

16.5 Offside at the ruck

(a) The offside line. There are two offside lines parallel to the goal lines, one for each team. Each offside line runs through the hindmost foot of the hindmost player in the ruck. If the hindmost foot of the hindmost player is on or behind the goal line, the offside line for the defending team is the goal line.

That means: if there is no ruck, there is no offside.

- NZ Herald